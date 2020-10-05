Previous
Hold on! by marlboromaam
Hold on!

I've never seen a grass seed stem do this. The part holding onto the stem just won't let go... which made me think of Brian Wilson's (of the Beach Boys) daughters and their song. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIbXvaE39wM

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-04
marlboromaam

