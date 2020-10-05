Sign up
Hold on!
I've never seen a grass seed stem do this. The part holding onto the stem just won't let go... which made me think of Brian Wilson's (of the Beach Boys) daughters and their song.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIbXvaE39wM
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-04
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Views
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
2nd October 2020 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
grass-seed
