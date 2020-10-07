Previous
Next
Bringing up the rear... by marlboromaam
Photo 519

Bringing up the rear...

Have to have a shot to go along with the earlier posted tip of the cone. Some nice patterns back there, but it still reminds me of the back end of a hen. Yes, I used to keep Rhode Island Red Hens and a rooster. Best fresh brown eggs - ever!

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-07
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise