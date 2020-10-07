Sign up
Photo 519
Bringing up the rear...
Have to have a shot to go along with the earlier posted tip of the cone. Some nice patterns back there, but it still reminds me of the back end of a hen. Yes, I used to keep Rhode Island Red Hens and a rooster. Best fresh brown eggs - ever!
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-07
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
