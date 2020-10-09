Making a little back light magic...

I shot this outside of my optometrist office before going inside. I have to get my eyes checked every six months since I have macular degeneration and it has to be monitored closely.



At my last visit, we discussed how I thought my vision might prevent me from getting a super clear focus with my camera, since some my shots were looking a little fuzzy on the computer screen. He asked me to bring in my little camera to my next appointment so he could have a look and see if that might be my problem.



I took my camera in, handed it to him and reminded him what he asked me to do at our last eye exam. He then examined it, took a few shots with it and said I had a slow shutter. Duh! I knew that! He said it was old and the censor was probably going bad as well. I knew that too. LOL!



So no answer and no fix - not until I can afford a new camera that will do what this one does/did. He didn't seem to think my eyes were the problem, so that was good. I've been very happy with my little Kodak until lately. It has served my needs very well and I just got new battery replacements for it. However, in the meantime, if you see a fuzzy shot I posted, please tell me so I can see if I can get a little sharper on the next go with it!