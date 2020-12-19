Previous
The color seeker... by marlboromaam
Photo 592

The color seeker...

What else do you do on a cold, gray, wet and windy day? You go into the woods to seek the last of the autumn colors. =)

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-19
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

marlboromaam

Denise (lyndemc) ace
It's amazing that there's still of hint of autumn colors yet. Well, the first of winter isn't officially until the 21st so these leaves technically have a few days yet. Like they're watching a calendar, yes? No.
December 19th, 2020  
Tom ace
Wonderfully composed
December 19th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@lyndemc It is amazing within the woods, there's still some autumn colors. LOL! Maybe they scratch out the days. =)

@tosee Thank you, Tom!
December 19th, 2020  
