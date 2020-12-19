Sign up
Photo 592
The color seeker...
What else do you do on a cold, gray, wet and windy day? You go into the woods to seek the last of the autumn colors. =)
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-19
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
3
1
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1484
photos
79
followers
84
following
162% complete
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
591
253
340
592
254
341
178
96
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
It's amazing that there's still of hint of autumn colors yet. Well, the first of winter isn't officially until the 21st so these leaves technically have a few days yet. Like they're watching a calendar, yes? No.
December 19th, 2020
Tom
ace
Wonderfully composed
December 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@lyndemc
It is amazing within the woods, there's still some autumn colors. LOL! Maybe they scratch out the days. =)
@tosee
Thank you, Tom!
December 19th, 2020
@tosee Thank you, Tom!