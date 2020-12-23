Previous
Boot Scootin'... by marlboromaam
Photo 596

Boot Scootin'...

A couple of cowboy boot ornaments from my western ornament collection. I used to put up a cowboy tree in my little den with all kinds of cowboy/cowgirl stuff all over it. I put up the big traditional tree in the living room.

Nine years ago today - another western ornament - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-23
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

marlboromaam

@marlboromaam
Corinne ace
Very original ( to me, from Europe) ornaments !
December 23rd, 2020  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful boots! I love the festive framing!
December 23rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh love it! I met my husband in Texas...says enough right :)
December 23rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella LOL! They were probably made in China!

@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne!

@dutchothotmailcom LOL! It does say a lot. Thank you, Esther!
December 23rd, 2020  
