Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 596
Boot Scootin'...
A couple of cowboy boot ornaments from my western ornament collection. I used to put up a cowboy tree in my little den with all kinds of cowboy/cowgirl stuff all over it. I put up the big traditional tree in the living room.
Nine years ago today - another western ornament -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-23
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1505
photos
79
followers
83
following
163% complete
View this month »
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
Latest from all albums
257
181
99
596
258
345
182
100
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
20th December 2020 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
ornaments
,
december
,
cowboy-boots
Corinne
ace
Very original ( to me, from Europe) ornaments !
December 23rd, 2020
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful boots! I love the festive framing!
December 23rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh love it! I met my husband in Texas...says enough right :)
December 23rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
LOL! They were probably made in China!
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne!
@dutchothotmailcom
LOL! It does say a lot. Thank you, Esther!
December 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne!
@dutchothotmailcom LOL! It does say a lot. Thank you, Esther!