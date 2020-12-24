Sign up
Photo 597
Living under grace...
Because we all fall short.
Nine years ago today - my Christmas Eve post -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-24
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
ornament
angel
december
Kathy A
ace
Lovely ornament, yes we do all fall short
December 24th, 2020
hunterjuly
So pretty, BTW, I found the links to your Pinterest boards, thank you.
December 24th, 2020
Corinne C
ace
So pretty!
December 24th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2020
