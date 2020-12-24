Previous
Next
Living under grace... by marlboromaam
Photo 597

Living under grace...

Because we all fall short.

Nine years ago today - my Christmas Eve post - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-24
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Lovely ornament, yes we do all fall short
December 24th, 2020  
hunterjuly
So pretty, BTW, I found the links to your Pinterest boards, thank you.
December 24th, 2020  
Corinne C ace
So pretty!
December 24th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise