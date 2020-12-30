Sign up
Abundance...
Not many acorns this year, but boy and howdy - do we have spiky balls in the sweetgum trees! You can come gather up all you can find! LOL!
Nine years ago today - auto frost -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-30
30th December 2020
marlboromaam
Kerry McCarthy
Do birds or animals eat them? I have to admit my ignorance, I'm not familiar with sweetgum trees? Are they edible for people? Looks like plenty for someone! Nice shot. Love that blue sky!
December 30th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
I love these prickly little balls - I've picked up bags full of them for the sake of brown pictures in November. (Don't think I used any this year though.)
December 30th, 2020
