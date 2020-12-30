Previous
Next
Abundance... by marlboromaam
Photo 603

Abundance...

Not many acorns this year, but boy and howdy - do we have spiky balls in the sweetgum trees! You can come gather up all you can find! LOL!

Nine years ago today - auto frost - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-30
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Do birds or animals eat them? I have to admit my ignorance, I'm not familiar with sweetgum trees? Are they edible for people? Looks like plenty for someone! Nice shot. Love that blue sky!
December 30th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
I love these prickly little balls - I've picked up bags full of them for the sake of brown pictures in November. (Don't think I used any this year though.)
December 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise