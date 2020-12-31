Sign up
Photo 604
Que Sera, Sera...
Wishing everyone at 365 a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year, and whatever will be, will be. Oddly enough, from an Alfred Hitchcock movie - The Man Who Knew Too Much -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_91hU6LDjoA
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-31
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Tags
december
,
new-year's-eve
,
2021
