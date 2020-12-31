Previous
Next
Que Sera, Sera... by marlboromaam
Photo 604

Que Sera, Sera...

Wishing everyone at 365 a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year, and whatever will be, will be. Oddly enough, from an Alfred Hitchcock movie - The Man Who Knew Too Much - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_91hU6LDjoA

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-31
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise