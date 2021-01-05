Previous
Like a watch fob... by marlboromaam
Photo 609

Like a watch fob...

I've learned a few things about bokeh and light flares lately. Now whether it's just with my little camera or if it's the same for all - I can't tell you. However, I am happy to pass on what I've learned and if this is old news to you - just ignore me, but maybe it's not old news to others.

1. For round bokeh, you have to open up your lens as wide as it will go (4.8 or lower), but you will NOT get those lovely little star-shaped light flares as you can see in this image.

2. If you go with hexagonal bokeh, aperture at about 5.6, you will get those lovely little star-shaped light flares as you will see in my black and white image uploaded for the day.

Hope this helps anyone who is interested!
marlboromaam

