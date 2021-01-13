Sign up
Photo 617
It's an ongoing struggle...
Not what I wanted or visualized in my mind's eye, but I'll keep on trying when it's permissible.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-13
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Tags
green
,
winter
,
ground
,
moss
,
january
,
acorns
sheri
I love your pov here; it feels so magical and fairylike.
January 13th, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
@sherimiya
Thanks, Sheri! I'll keep after it until I get the shot I've imagined. LOL!
January 13th, 2021
