It's an ongoing struggle... by marlboromaam
Photo 617

It's an ongoing struggle...

Not what I wanted or visualized in my mind's eye, but I'll keep on trying when it's permissible.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-13
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

marlboromaam

sheri
I love your pov here; it feels so magical and fairylike.
January 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
@sherimiya Thanks, Sheri! I'll keep after it until I get the shot I've imagined. LOL!
January 13th, 2021  
