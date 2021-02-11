Previous
Next
At the corner... by marlboromaam
Photo 646

At the corner...

My neighbor's fence line - where my neighbor and I sometimes chat about things going on in the area or the world.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-02-11
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
it is so very rural and beautiful where you live maggie
February 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you, Phil! I love it out here in the sticks. =)
February 10th, 2021  
Lin ace
Great pov - love the leading lines
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise