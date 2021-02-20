Previous
A soggy day... by marlboromaam
Photo 655

A soggy day...

We've had seven and a half inches on my patch during the past 10 days - according to my rain gauge. Three and a half by Wednesday of this week and another four inches from yesterday and today. We're pretty water logged.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-02-20
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Photo Details

