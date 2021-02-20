Sign up
Photo 655
A soggy day...
We've had seven and a half inches on my patch during the past 10 days - according to my rain gauge. Three and a half by Wednesday of this week and another four inches from yesterday and today. We're pretty water logged.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-02-20
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1819
photos
93
followers
95
following
179% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
weather
,
rain
,
wet
,
soggy
,
rain-drops
,
water-logged
