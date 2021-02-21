Previous
Just above the mistletoe... by marlboromaam
Just above the mistletoe...

Hoping the tree people come before the sap starts running in my trees that need to be topped. I requested they top the water oak just above the mistletoe. =)

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-02-21
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Nada ace
Beautiful blue sky.
February 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@njmom3 Thanks, Nada!
February 20th, 2021  
