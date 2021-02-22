Previous
Dragon Land... by marlboromaam
Dragon Land...

by Gothic Storm - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laibjiDiVKU

The white fairy sought out the wise old dragon. A fantasy long overdue.

I know, it's amateurish and probably childish, but it helps me keep my sanity or insanity if you prefer. Amazing what a tree root can inspire. =)
marlboromaam (Mags)

LManning (Laura) ace
Fantasy keeps life interesting. And this totally works!!
February 21st, 2021  
