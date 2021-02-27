Previous
To the Stars... by marlboromaam
Photo 662

To the Stars...

From Dragonheart - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oUal4fiEAM&list=RDGEzy8_67VmU&index=3

Two for one! For the song title and the composite challenge of There be Dragons! I love fantasy and prefer to get lost in them. So this is my pitiful and amateurish contribution to the cause.

Photoshop First layer - a shot of soapy dishwater (I had it in my archives) and I let Topaz star effects do its thing on the bubbles after I changed some settings. I also tweaked the tones to make it more like a night sky.

Photoshop 2nd, 3rd, and 4th layers - a white dragon I found on the web years ago and stuck in my fantasy clipart folder (these things come in handy sometimes). I had to cut out all the background using the lasso tool, magic wand, and eraser. It's not a professional job, but I did okay.

Photoshop 5th layer - I added some spacey gases with the options of rendering clouds - using gaussian blur and wind blast options. I erased some areas to try to make it look more realistic.

Photoshop 6th layer - I added a few more stars with the brush options.

And that's about it!
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below.
Milanie ace
Fascinating the things you can do.
February 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@milaniet LOL! Milanie, I have had to teach myself what I halfway can do. =)
February 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You can do way more than I can do twitch editing, this makes a great kids wallpaper. :)
February 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@dutchothotmailcom LOL! Thank you, Esther!
February 27th, 2021  
Nada ace
Magic!
February 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@njmom3 Thanks, Nada!
February 27th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
“Do not meddle in the affairs of dragons for you are crunchy and taste good with ketchup.”
Fun and creative composite!
February 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ljmanning LOL! Thank you, Laura!
February 27th, 2021  
Tom ace
Great image and creative processing
February 27th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
That sounds like a lot of work. Great job. I really like the star effect.
February 27th, 2021  
Diana ace
You did an amazing job, it looks fabulous!
February 27th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Magical! Really well done, Mags :-D
February 27th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun and creative.
February 27th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Fun edit; keeps you occupied for hours, I guess. Gorgeous result.
February 27th, 2021  
Kate ace
Love this fantasy composite
February 27th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
very creative :)
February 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@tosee Thank you, Tom!

@cdcook48 Thank you, Chris! More work than a simple photo edit, but a little fun.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana!

@aikiuser Thank you, Jenn!

@wakelys Thank you, Susan!

@sangwann Thank you, Dione!

@k9photo Thank you, Kate! =)

@pdulis Thanks, Peter!
February 27th, 2021  
