To the Stars...

Two for one! For the song title and the composite challenge of There be Dragons! I love fantasy and prefer to get lost in them. So this is my pitiful and amateurish contribution to the cause.
Photoshop First layer - a shot of soapy dishwater (I had it in my archives) and I let Topaz star effects do its thing on the bubbles after I changed some settings. I also tweaked the tones to make it more like a night sky.
Photoshop 2nd, 3rd, and 4th layers - a white dragon I found on the web years ago and stuck in my fantasy clipart folder (these things come in handy sometimes). I had to cut out all the background using the lasso tool, magic wand, and eraser. It's not a professional job, but I did okay.
Photoshop 5th layer - I added some spacey gases with the options of rendering clouds - using gaussian blur and wind blast options. I erased some areas to try to make it look more realistic.
Photoshop 6th layer - I added a few more stars with the brush options.
