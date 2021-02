To the Stars...

From Dragonheart - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oUal4fiEAM&list=RDGEzy8_67VmU&index=3 Two for one! For the song title and the composite challenge of There be Dragons! I love fantasy and prefer to get lost in them. So this is my pitiful and amateurish contribution to the cause.Photoshop First layer - a shot of soapy dishwater (I had it in my archives) and I let Topaz star effects do its thing on the bubbles after I changed some settings. I also tweaked the tones to make it more like a night sky.Photoshop 2nd, 3rd, and 4th layers - a white dragon I found on the web years ago and stuck in my fantasy clipart folder (these things come in handy sometimes). I had to cut out all the background using the lasso tool, magic wand, and eraser. It's not a professional job, but I did okay.Photoshop 5th layer - I added some spacey gases with the options of rendering clouds - using gaussian blur and wind blast options. I erased some areas to try to make it look more realistic.Photoshop 6th layer - I added a few more stars with the brush options.And that's about it!