Photo 668
Reflections...
Seeing the trees reflected in the bird bath.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-05
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
reflection
sweet-gum-tree
bird-bath
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh beautiful! Very ghostly.
March 4th, 2021
