Finally blooming... by marlboromaam
Photo 670

Finally blooming...

My red bud maple tree is blooming - finally. Yay!

Please be sure to do some abstract shots and tag them with abstract-51. Kicking it off today!

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-07
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details

KV ace
I know this makes you very happy... such cool looking blooms.
March 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@kvphoto Thanks, KV! It really does make me smile to see them.
March 6th, 2021  
