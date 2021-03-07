Sign up
Discuss
Photo 670
Finally blooming...
My red bud maple tree is blooming - finally. Yay!
Please be sure to do some abstract shots and tag them with abstract-51. Kicking it off today!
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-07
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
red-bud-maple-blossoms
,
eastern-red-maple-blooms
KV
ace
I know this makes you very happy... such cool looking blooms.
March 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@kvphoto
Thanks, KV! It really does make me smile to see them.
March 6th, 2021
