Photo 684
Trees and stress...
I've read that you can tell how much stress a pine tree has been dealing with by the over abundant amount of cones or lack of cones it produces. This one is producing a ton of new cones.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-21
21st March 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
spring
,
pines
,
pine-tree
,
loblolly-pine
,
new-cones
