Trees and stress... by marlboromaam
Photo 684

Trees and stress...

I've read that you can tell how much stress a pine tree has been dealing with by the over abundant amount of cones or lack of cones it produces. This one is producing a ton of new cones.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-21
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

