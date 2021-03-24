Previous
I Can't Help Myself... by marlboromaam
Photo 687

I Can't Help Myself...

by the Four Tops - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KHTmstd7do

If I had tried all day to capture this, it would NOT have happened. I was focusing on the blossom and pressed the shutter... a split second and the bumble was there and gone.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-24
24th March 2021

marlboromaam (Mags)

Photo Details

