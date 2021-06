My 26th wildflower find of spring...

Chimaphila maculata - commonly known as Pipsissewa, Striped Wintergreen or Spotted Wintergreen. Such a unique and unusual little bloom! Native to the Carolinas and Georgia - more info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=317 It's endangered in Canada. More facts here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chimaphila_maculata Other fun facts, including it's uses in chewing gum here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wintergreen Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-03