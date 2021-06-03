Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 758
My 26th wildflower find of spring...
Chimaphila maculata - commonly known as Pipsissewa, Striped Wintergreen or Spotted Wintergreen. Such a unique and unusual little bloom! Native to the Carolinas and Georgia - more info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=317
It's endangered in Canada. More facts here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chimaphila_maculata
Other fun facts, including it's uses in chewing gum here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wintergreen
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-03
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2456
photos
118
followers
119
following
207% complete
View this month »
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
Latest from all albums
757
419
522
265
758
266
420
523
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
,
springtime
,
striped-wintergreen
,
chimaphila-maculata
,
spotted-wintergreen
,
pipissewa
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a complex blossom! The light here is gorgeous and it looks amazing on black.
June 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you very much, Laura! Thought my phone rendered a better image than my camera in the low light. Appreciate your input!
June 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Oh this is lovely, I can only agree with Laura.
June 2nd, 2021
Evgenia
What an interesting flower, and a lovely shot!
June 2nd, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
almost translucent
June 2nd, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful!
June 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close