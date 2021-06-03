Previous
Next
My 26th wildflower find of spring... by marlboromaam
Photo 758

My 26th wildflower find of spring...

Chimaphila maculata - commonly known as Pipsissewa, Striped Wintergreen or Spotted Wintergreen. Such a unique and unusual little bloom! Native to the Carolinas and Georgia - more info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=317 It's endangered in Canada. More facts here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chimaphila_maculata Other fun facts, including it's uses in chewing gum here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wintergreen

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-03
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Such a complex blossom! The light here is gorgeous and it looks amazing on black.
June 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ljmanning Thank you very much, Laura! Thought my phone rendered a better image than my camera in the low light. Appreciate your input!
June 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Oh this is lovely, I can only agree with Laura.
June 2nd, 2021  
Evgenia
What an interesting flower, and a lovely shot!
June 2nd, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
almost translucent
June 2nd, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful!
June 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise