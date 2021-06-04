Previous
Next
Wild grape vines... by marlboromaam
Photo 759

Wild grape vines...

Some folks call them muscadine and some call them scuppernong. I just call them wild grapes. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1669

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-04
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise