Photo 759
Wild grape vines...
Some folks call them muscadine and some call them scuppernong. I just call them wild grapes. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1669
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-04
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Tags
light
,
shadows
,
shade
,
springtime
,
wild-vine
,
wild-grape-vines
