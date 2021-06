We have 21 different varieties of thistles growing in the midlands of South Carolina. Will have to wait for this one to bloom to properly identify it, but I'm willing to bet it's Nutall's Thistle because it's almost as tall as I am and the buds match the photos on the ID site! I left it to grow and didn't mow it down - just to see what I'd get. =)Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-09