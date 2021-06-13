Sign up
Photo 768
My first gardenia this spring...
I have to attend a memorial service today for an old friend's mom who passed. She also had dementia. Thunderstorms are supposed to move in this afternoon and will be with us until late tonight. So early upload.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-13
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2512
photos
119
followers
122
following
210% complete
Tags
white
,
flower
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
springtime
,
gardenia
