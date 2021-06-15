Last album cover...

For this challenge ending 6-15. Salomon Trismosin was a legendary Renaissance alchemist, claimed possessor of the philosopher's stone and teacher of Paracelsus. If he was alive today and made music, it could sound like this - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUUM0cKcRW0
The Cambridge English Dictionary defines alchemy as - a type of chemistry, especially in the Middle Ages, that dealt with trying to find a way to change ordinary metals into gold and with trying to find a medicine that would cure any disease.