Last album cover... by marlboromaam
Photo 770

Last album cover...

For this challenge ending 6-15. Salomon Trismosin was a legendary Renaissance alchemist, claimed possessor of the philosopher's stone and teacher of Paracelsus. If he was alive today and made music, it could sound like this - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUUM0cKcRW0

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines alchemy as - a type of chemistry, especially in the Middle Ages, that dealt with trying to find a way to change ordinary metals into gold and with trying to find a medicine that would cure any disease.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-15
15th June 2021

marlboromaam (Mags)

