Out of control... by marlboromaam
Photo 771

Out of control...

With all the storms we've had in past week, the wild wisteria is out of control. Time for another trimming.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-16
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
KV ace
It is taking over!
June 15th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@kvphoto LOL! I have to trim at least five or six times during the spring and summer.
June 15th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Think it wants to come indoors.....
June 15th, 2021  
sarah ace
Oh i love wisteria
June 15th, 2021  
