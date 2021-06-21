Lonicera japonica...

It is beautiful and smells devine with its white and yellow blossoms, but it is invasive and a non-native from east Asia. Another escapee from someone's garden 100s of years ago. It is documented growing wild all over the southeastern USA. It chokes out the native plants. I've got to get it cut out of my wild roses or they will die. More info on this invasive species here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=864
Storms expected on and off all day long today. So uploading very early in case of power outages.