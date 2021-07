My 4th wildflower find of summer...

Asemeia grandiflora - common name is Showy Milkwort. First time I've found this one on my patch and I thought it looked like a tiny orchid, but it's not. It is very delicate and the bloom is about the size of a dime. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3142 and especially here - http://www.southeasternflora.com/view_flora.php?plantid=629# Thunderstorms expected off and on all day. Uploading while I can in case of power outage.Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-03