Photo 788
My 4th wildflower find of summer...
Asemeia grandiflora - common name is Showy Milkwort. First time I've found this one on my patch and I thought it looked like a tiny orchid, but it's not. It is very delicate and the bloom is about the size of a dime. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3142
and especially here -
http://www.southeasternflora.com/view_flora.php?plantid=629#
Thunderstorms expected off and on all day. Uploading while I can in case of power outage.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-03
3rd July 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
blossoms
,
purple-flower
,
asemeia-grandiflora
,
showy-milkwort
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 2nd, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
looks delicate. reminds me of fireweed:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chamaenerion_angustifolium
July 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
How beautiful, it looks like a mini orchid.
July 2nd, 2021
