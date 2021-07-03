Previous
My 4th wildflower find of summer... by marlboromaam
Photo 788

My 4th wildflower find of summer...

Asemeia grandiflora - common name is Showy Milkwort. First time I've found this one on my patch and I thought it looked like a tiny orchid, but it's not. It is very delicate and the bloom is about the size of a dime. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3142 and especially here - http://www.southeasternflora.com/view_flora.php?plantid=629#

Thunderstorms expected off and on all day. Uploading while I can in case of power outage.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-03
marlboromaam (Mags)

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 2nd, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
looks delicate. reminds me of fireweed: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chamaenerion_angustifolium
July 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
How beautiful, it looks like a mini orchid.
July 2nd, 2021  
