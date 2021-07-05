Previous
My 5th wildflower find of summer... by marlboromaam
My 5th wildflower find of summer...

This little unusual wildflower is in the orchid family. The last time I saw this plant was nine years ago - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-05-24 I think I've pinned it down to the right variety out of 13 possibilities and that is Spiranthes tuberosa - commonly known as Little Ladies'-tresses or Little Pearl-twist. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1951 and more info on the genus of Spiranthes here if you're interested - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spiranthes

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-05
marlboromaam (Mags)

