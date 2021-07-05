Sign up
Photo 790
My 5th wildflower find of summer...
This little unusual wildflower is in the orchid family. The last time I saw this plant was nine years ago -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-05-24
I think I've pinned it down to the right variety out of 13 possibilities and that is Spiranthes tuberosa - commonly known as Little Ladies'-tresses or Little Pearl-twist. More info on this little wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1951
and more info on the genus of Spiranthes here if you're interested -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spiranthes
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-05
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
Tags
flower
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
blossoms
,
white-blooms
,
spiranthes-tuberosa
,
little-ladies'-tresses
,
little-pearl-twist
