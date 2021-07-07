I'm feelin' gladiola...

Yes, I'm gladiola...
Baby, I'm gladiola...
So glad you're mi-i-i-i-i-i-ine...
So it's a play on words. LOL! By the Dave Clark Five - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EipdAjhImrc
It was 1963 and I was just a pup. Another band my darling dad introduced me to and I was hooked!
Let's see some chair dancing and sing along - I know some of you know the words...
You say that you love me (Say you love me)
All of the time (All of the time)
You say that you need me (Say you need me)
You'll always be mine (Always be mine)
I'm feelin' glad all over
Yes, I'm glad all over
Baby, I'm glad all over
So glad you're mine
I'll make you happy (Make you happy)
You'll never be blue (Never be blue)
You'll have no sorrow (Have no sorrow)
'Cause I'll always be true (Always be true)
And I'm feelin' glad all over
Yes, I'm glad all over
Baby, I'm glad all over
So glad you're mine
Other girls may try to take me away (Take me away)
But you know, it's by your side I will stay, I-I'll stay
Our love will last, now (Our love will last)
'Til the end of time (End of time)
Because this love, now (Because this love)
Is only yours and mine (Yours and mine)
And I'm feelin' glad all over
Yes, I'm glad all over
Baby, I'm glad all over
So glad you're mine
Other girls may try to take me away (Take me away)
But you know, it's by your side I will stay. I-I'll stay
Our love will last, now (Our love will last)
'Til the end of time (End of time)
Because this love, now (Because this love)
Is only yours and mine (Yours and mine)
And I'm feelin' glad all over
Yes, I'm glad all over
Baby, I'm a-glad all over
So glad you're mine
I'm glad that you're mine, now
(Mi-i-i-i-i-i-ine)
So glad you're mine
(Mi-i-i-i-i-i-ine)
I'm so glad you're mine, now
(Mi-i-i-i-i-i-ine)
Whoa whoa whoa whoa, whoa whoa
(Mi-i-i-i-ine)
Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-07
@framelight_byasli Thank you, Asli! Most appreciated.
@chesney_7 Thank you, Cheryl!
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much, Diana! LOL! Did you chair dance?