I'm feelin' gladiola... by marlboromaam
Photo 792

I'm feelin' gladiola...

Yes, I'm gladiola...
Baby, I'm gladiola...
So glad you're mi-i-i-i-i-i-ine...

So it's a play on words. LOL! By the Dave Clark Five - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EipdAjhImrc It was 1963 and I was just a pup. Another band my darling dad introduced me to and I was hooked!

Let's see some chair dancing and sing along - I know some of you know the words...

You say that you love me (Say you love me)
All of the time (All of the time)
You say that you need me (Say you need me)
You'll always be mine (Always be mine)

I'm feelin' glad all over
Yes, I'm glad all over
Baby, I'm glad all over
So glad you're mine

I'll make you happy (Make you happy)
You'll never be blue (Never be blue)
You'll have no sorrow (Have no sorrow)
'Cause I'll always be true (Always be true)

And I'm feelin' glad all over
Yes, I'm glad all over
Baby, I'm glad all over
So glad you're mine

Other girls may try to take me away (Take me away)
But you know, it's by your side I will stay, I-I'll stay

Our love will last, now (Our love will last)
'Til the end of time (End of time)
Because this love, now (Because this love)
Is only yours and mine (Yours and mine)

And I'm feelin' glad all over
Yes, I'm glad all over
Baby, I'm glad all over
So glad you're mine

Other girls may try to take me away (Take me away)
But you know, it's by your side I will stay. I-I'll stay

Our love will last, now (Our love will last)
'Til the end of time (End of time)
Because this love, now (Because this love)
Is only yours and mine (Yours and mine)

And I'm feelin' glad all over
Yes, I'm glad all over
Baby, I'm a-glad all over
So glad you're mine

I'm glad that you're mine, now
(Mi-i-i-i-i-i-ine)
So glad you're mine
(Mi-i-i-i-i-i-ine)
I'm so glad you're mine, now
(Mi-i-i-i-i-i-ine)
Whoa whoa whoa whoa, whoa whoa
(Mi-i-i-i-ine)

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-07
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
I remember it well. Great sbot.
July 6th, 2021  
Asli ace
So smooth and beautiful!
July 6th, 2021  
Cheryl
Lovely
July 6th, 2021  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of these fabulous flowers. I used to love the band, have not listened to them in years!
July 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@cdonohoue LOL! Thank you very much, Cathy!

@framelight_byasli Thank you, Asli! Most appreciated.

@chesney_7 Thank you, Cheryl!

@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much, Diana! LOL! Did you chair dance?
July 6th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. Lovely yellow.
July 6th, 2021  
