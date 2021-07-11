Previous
Gladiola blooms... by marlboromaam
Photo 796

Gladiola blooms...

I planted white, red, and pink along with the yellow, but the yellows are the only ones to bloom.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-11
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

