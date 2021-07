Edited in On1-10, I used the subtle-muted filter which decreased saturation at minus 70 percent. I could've done it manually, but wanted to see what this would do. I may give the "low color" option on my camera a try to see what it will do in the next day or two, before over-exposing or under-exposing images on purpose just to desaturate the image.Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-13