Enchantment... by marlboromaam
Photo 799

Enchantment...

David Arkenstone - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9S-VJG3Rk30 Just can never tell what you can find in the shadows around here. =)

Would still like to see more NOT-FOR-PEOPLE magazine covers. I know some of you love fantasy so come on and give us one or two or three! Challenge link with instructions is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45205/not-for-people-magazine-cover-challenge Tag is nfpmag-1

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-14
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
