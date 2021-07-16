Sign up
Photo 801
Another one for the low saturation challenge...
Image again rendered in On1-10 subtle-muted filter. Still have not tried the low color mode on my camera yet.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-16
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
vines
,
summertime
,
low-saturation
,
technique117
,
on1-10-filters
Phil Howcroft
the greens look rather fabulous on low saturation maggie
July 15th, 2021
Lin
ace
Love the contrast of light and dark greens
July 15th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice muted tones.
July 15th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you, Phil!
@linnypinny
Thank you, Lin!
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan!
July 15th, 2021
