Eastern black nightshade...

It just popped up in one of my old clay pots. It's blossoms are similar to horse nettle, but very tiny. No thorns or sticky hairs. More info on this lovely wild plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1410 and some really good info here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solanum_ptychanthum A fun little article on the lore of black nightshade here - https://www.otherworld-apothecary.com/blog/2018/05/on-black-nightshade/ Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-23