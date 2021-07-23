Previous
Eastern black nightshade... by marlboromaam
Eastern black nightshade...

It just popped up in one of my old clay pots. It's blossoms are similar to horse nettle, but very tiny. No thorns or sticky hairs. More info on this lovely wild plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1410 and some really good info here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solanum_ptychanthum

A fun little article on the lore of black nightshade here - https://www.otherworld-apothecary.com/blog/2018/05/on-black-nightshade/

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-23
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Lin ace
How lovely.
July 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@linnypinny Thanks, Lin!
July 22nd, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
Nice DOF and composition
July 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@larrysphotos Thanks, Larry!
July 22nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Isn't it called deadly nightshade? For a reason? I'll look at your link!
July 22nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice to see the different stages of the berry in one shot
July 22nd, 2021  
