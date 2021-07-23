Sign up
Photo 808
Eastern black nightshade...
It just popped up in one of my old clay pots. It's blossoms are similar to horse nettle, but very tiny. No thorns or sticky hairs. More info on this lovely wild plant here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1410
and some really good info here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solanum_ptychanthum
A fun little article on the lore of black nightshade here -
https://www.otherworld-apothecary.com/blog/2018/05/on-black-nightshade/
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-23
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2678
photos
124
followers
128
following
221% complete
Tags
summertime
,
black-berries
,
wild-plant
,
solanum-emulans
,
eastern-black-nightshade
Lin
ace
How lovely.
July 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@linnypinny
Thanks, Lin!
July 22nd, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
Nice DOF and composition
July 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@larrysphotos
Thanks, Larry!
July 22nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Isn't it called deadly nightshade? For a reason? I'll look at your link!
July 22nd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice to see the different stages of the berry in one shot
July 22nd, 2021
