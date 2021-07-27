Previous
Sunbathing on the wild rose vine... by marlboromaam
Photo 812

Sunbathing on the wild rose vine...

Not as sharp as I'd like, but it will do for now.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-27
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Kate ace
Nice composition
July 26th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a terrific capture.
July 26th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Blending in nicely.
July 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@k9photo Thanks, Kate!

@mittens Thank you, Marilyn!

@wakelys Thanks, Susan!
July 26th, 2021  
KV ace
So nice… awesome composition.
July 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@kvphoto Thank you, KV! Wish it was much sharper.
July 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
They got he most gorgeous eyes.
July 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@dutchothotmailcom It was partially brown and partially green. I think it was a little confused about which color to turn. LOL!
July 26th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Great capture
July 26th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love his/her look of 'yes, I will allow your picture'
July 26th, 2021  
