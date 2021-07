Dog fennel...

Feathery fronds swaying in the breeze. I'm 5'6" and most the stems are taller than I am - six to eight feet tall and taller!Please get over and vote for the mag cover challenge, if you haven't already - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45356/***-please-vote-not-for-people-magazine-cover-*** Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-28