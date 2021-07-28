Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 813
Dog fennel...
Feathery fronds swaying in the breeze. I'm 5'6" and most the stems are taller than I am - six to eight feet tall and taller!
Please get over and vote for the mag cover challenge, if you haven't already -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45356/***-please-vote-not-for-people-magazine-cover-***
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-28
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2698
photos
124
followers
128
following
222% complete
View this month »
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
Latest from all albums
812
474
577
320
813
475
578
321
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
trees
,
woods
,
weeds
,
summertime
,
dog-fennel
Leslie
ace
wow that's really tall ... does it have the sent of fennel ?
July 27th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely wispy fronds.
July 27th, 2021
Lin
ace
So pretty
July 27th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@lesip
If you crush some leaves in your hand - it's pungent because it's a natural insecticide. In the fall when it blooms - the blossoms have a nice light powdery smell that carries on the breeze. It's nothing like the herb that people grow in their gardens.
July 27th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan!
@linnypinny
Thanks, Lin!
July 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@linnypinny Thanks, Lin!