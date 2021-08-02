Sign up
Photo 818
My 8th wildflower find of summer...
Not sure what it is. I suspect it's some kind of ruellia, but I will defer to the experts at the South Carolina Native Plant Society and wait for their reply. It's not too sharp. I had to shoot it from a distance in the weeds.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-02
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
3
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
pink-purple
KoalaGardens🐨
it's lovely
August 1st, 2021
Susan Wakely
Sweet little flower.
August 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
@koalagardens
Thank you!
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan!
August 1st, 2021
@wakelys Thanks, Susan!