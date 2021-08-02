Previous
My 8th wildflower find of summer...
My 8th wildflower find of summer...

Not sure what it is. I suspect it's some kind of ruellia, but I will defer to the experts at the South Carolina Native Plant Society and wait for their reply. It's not too sharp. I had to shoot it from a distance in the weeds.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-02
marlboromaam (Mags)

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's lovely
August 1st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little flower.
August 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@koalagardens Thank you!

@wakelys Thanks, Susan!
August 1st, 2021  
