Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 820
Fish Tales...
For the Not-For-People mag cover challenge. Ryan's link is here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45381/not-for-people-magazine-cover-challenge
Please join the fun!
From the composite here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2021-08-03
and the start here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2014-10-12
I added the title and teasers in InDesign.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-03
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2723
photos
125
followers
129
following
224% complete
View this month »
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
Latest from all albums
819
480
583
326
820
584
481
327
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
moon
,
ocean
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
mermaid-tails
,
nfpmag-2
JackieR
ace
Oh mags that's so clever!!
August 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close