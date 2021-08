Fish Tales...

For the Not-For-People mag cover challenge. Ryan's link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45381/not-for-people-magazine-cover-challenge Please join the fun!From the composite here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2021-08-03 and the start here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2014-10-12 I added the title and teasers in InDesign.Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-03