Photo 827
Peach carnation and gypsophila...
Filler - shot back in May. No need to comment.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-10
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
5
4
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2753
photos
127
followers
129
following
226% complete
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
333
826
590
827
488
591
334
335
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
peach
,
carnation
,
gypsophila
,
baby's-breath
Milanie
ace
So soft - could be a bride's bouquet. Beautiful
August 9th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie!
August 9th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I really like this. Beautiful shot.
August 9th, 2021
sarah
ace
Yes so soft with muted tones
August 9th, 2021
Carol Ann
Lovely!
August 9th, 2021
