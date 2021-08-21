Previous
Selective Focus... by marlboromaam
Photo 838

Selective Focus...

Yeah... Not a great shot, but I'm figuring out which mode and settings to use that's best for this technique. I want a blurred foreground and a sharp background.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-21
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

JackieR ace
I LOVE this, so am favving
August 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you very much, Jackie!
August 20th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 20th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
It gives a feeling of mystery in the woods.
August 20th, 2021  
