A passionate pair... by marlboromaam
Photo 839

A passionate pair...

I try to catch these blooms before the three stigma lay down - they are the top part with the pale green and extend out of the ovary. The five anthers contain the pollen - the oddly rectangular shaped things bending down over the purple fringy-looking corona.

Passiflora incarnata is just one of over 550 species of passion flowers around the world. Native to the USA, these are also commonly known as maypop in some parts of the country. I can tell you, and I speak from experience, the fruit of this species may be edible, but it has no taste at all and is pretty pithy. I'm better off with the original passion fruit of a pomegranate.

Numerous garden cultivars have been developed, such as "Blue Bouquet" with solid blue flowers; "Elizabeth" with 5-inch-wide (12cm) lavender blossoms, and; "White Wedding" with large, pure white flowers.

I've read the most edible and tasty fruit comes from Passiflora edulis, the species name edulis meaning "edible."

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-22
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Susan Wakely ace
They are beautiful flowers. A wonder of nature.
August 21st, 2021  
