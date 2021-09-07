Sign up
Photo 855
Mundane fork 2...
Another very mundane shot of my fork still in the plastic wrapper. For the challenge and SOOC. No crop, no tweaking of levels and no effects added. It is the darkest of the three of my bracketed exposures.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2865
photos
130
followers
107
following
234% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
3rd September 2021 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
fork
,
sooc
,
september
,
mundane-fork
,
plastic-fork
,
plastic-wrapper
Lin
ace
Cool lighting.
September 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@linnypinny
Thanks, Lin! Is just sun and shade.
September 6th, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
Well done.
September 6th, 2021
Dixie Goode
ace
It looks like a hand, kind of under ice.
September 6th, 2021
