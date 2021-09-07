Previous
Next
Mundane fork 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 855

Mundane fork 2...

Another very mundane shot of my fork still in the plastic wrapper. For the challenge and SOOC. No crop, no tweaking of levels and no effects added. It is the darkest of the three of my bracketed exposures.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Cool lighting.
September 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@linnypinny Thanks, Lin! Is just sun and shade.
September 6th, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
Well done.
September 6th, 2021  
Dixie Goode ace
It looks like a hand, kind of under ice.
September 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise