Photo 856
Down to color, light and shapes...
I finally figured out how to reduce my image down to color, light and shapes... I set my camera on macro mode and try focus on a distant subject until I get the bokeh just about right.
8th September 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
light
,
green
,
color
,
bokeh
,
brown
,
shapes
