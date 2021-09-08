Previous
Down to color, light and shapes... by marlboromaam
Down to color, light and shapes...

I finally figured out how to reduce my image down to color, light and shapes... I set my camera on macro mode and try focus on a distant subject until I get the bokeh just about right.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

