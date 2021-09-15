Previous
Lespedeza hirta - closeup... by marlboromaam
Lespedeza hirta - closeup...

I thought I only had two varieties of lespedeza around here - wand lespedeza (native) and Chinese lespedeza (invasive). Now I find I have hairy lespedeza too! Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=808

For my friends in the UK, I'm looking for unusual names for a boy with Scottish or Welsh ties. My rough collie pup will be born in October and I have to have two names for his AKC registration. The first name and what I will call him is Will, but I need a name to follow that one. No cutesy dog names, please. Something like Collin or Sean but NOT those. LOL!
marlboromaam (Mags)

Sharon Lee ace
Lovely
September 14th, 2021  
Granagringa ace
It's the lighting and the great exposure and the lovely details!
September 14th, 2021  
