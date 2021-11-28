Autumn leaves...

Was trying to capture the colors in the background leaves with the colors of the foreground leaves. Not quite what I wanted, but it will do. All these leaves have fallen since this shot was taken.



For those of you who are interested... Will Connor got his first vet exam yesterday. He weighs 6.1 pounds, no hernia or heart murmur, a clear fecal exam, has been dewormed, and got his nails trimmed. His next checkup is in a couple of weeks, right before I pick him up. He's amazing and I'm very happy about that!