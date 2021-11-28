Previous
Autumn leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 937

Autumn leaves...

Was trying to capture the colors in the background leaves with the colors of the foreground leaves. Not quite what I wanted, but it will do. All these leaves have fallen since this shot was taken.

For those of you who are interested... Will Connor got his first vet exam yesterday. He weighs 6.1 pounds, no hernia or heart murmur, a clear fecal exam, has been dewormed, and got his nails trimmed. His next checkup is in a couple of weeks, right before I pick him up. He's amazing and I'm very happy about that!
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
KV ace
Awesome news about Will.
November 27th, 2021  
Mags ace
@kvphoto It was good news, KV! Golly! I'm like a proud mom.
November 27th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely background colours. And great puppy news.
November 27th, 2021  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan!
November 27th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Lovely composition and great background colours.
Great news about Will Conner, I can’t wait to see your fist pics of him :)
November 27th, 2021  
Mags ace
@yoland Thank you, Yoland!
November 27th, 2021  
