Photo 1034
View from the front porch...
Shot 1/22.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3564
photos
134
followers
94
following
283% complete
1034
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
22nd January 2021 9:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
shrubs
,
pines
,
front-yard
Mark Thompson
ace
Nice capture of the winter chill Mags
February 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A superb winter scene. It looks so peaceful
February 16th, 2022
FBailey
ace
Am def jealous!
February 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
@northernexposure
Thank you, Mark!
@corinnec
Thanks very much, Corinne!
@fbailey
Thank you, but it only lasted a day. =)
February 16th, 2022
