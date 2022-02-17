Previous
View from the front porch... by marlboromaam
Photo 1034

View from the front porch...

Shot 1/22.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Mark Thompson ace
Nice capture of the winter chill Mags
February 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A superb winter scene. It looks so peaceful
February 16th, 2022  
FBailey ace
Am def jealous!
February 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@northernexposure Thank you, Mark!

@corinnec Thanks very much, Corinne!

@fbailey Thank you, but it only lasted a day. =)
February 16th, 2022  
