Photo 1100
A plug for No Mow May...
Just let the weeds and wildflowers grow! Runs from May 1 to May 31. It's a theme - not a competition. Do the pollinators and other wildlife a favor throughout the month of May and don't mow until June! Shoot the weeds, wildflowers and pollinators.
You can tag your shots nomowmay-22. Link to the theme is here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46463/no-mow-may-2022
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
green
,
spring
,
weeds
,
springtime
,
wildflowers
,
wild-grass
,
sweet-vernal-grass
