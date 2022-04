A plug for No Mow May...

Just let the weeds and wildflowers grow! Runs from May 1 to May 31. It's a theme - not a competition. Do the pollinators and other wildlife a favor throughout the month of May and don't mow until June! Shoot the weeds, wildflowers and pollinators.You can tag your shots nomowmay-22. Link to the theme is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46463/no-mow-may-2022