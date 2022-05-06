Previous
Triodanis biflora... by marlboromaam
Photo 1112

Triodanis biflora...

Commonly known as Southern Venus's Looking-glass. We have two varieties growing around here. The other one to come later. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=4292
6th May 2022 6th May 22

I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
moni kozi ace
Lovely little flower. Superb details
May 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thanks, Monica!
May 5th, 2022  
