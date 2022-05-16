Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1122
Gamochaeta purpurea...
Commonly known as Spoonleaf Purple Everlasting or Purple Cudweed. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2570
16th May 2022
16th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3873
photos
138
followers
96
following
307% complete
View this month »
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
Latest from all albums
765
734
1121
766
612
1122
767
613
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
spoonleaf-purple-everlasting
,
gamochaeta-purpurea
,
purple-cudweed
,
nomowmay-22
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close