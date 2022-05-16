Previous
Next
Gamochaeta purpurea... by marlboromaam
Photo 1122

Gamochaeta purpurea...

Commonly known as Spoonleaf Purple Everlasting or Purple Cudweed. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2570
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise