Perfectly shaped hearts... by marlboromaam
Photo 1134

Perfectly shaped hearts...

Leaves of little wood sorrel. I couldn't find any healthy green wood sorrel because everything is so dry. So I pulled this one from my May 2012 archives - until I can find and shoot some for this year.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
Corinne C ace
A beautiful deep green. Hopefully you'll have some this year!
May 27th, 2022  
