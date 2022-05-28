Sign up
Photo 1134
Perfectly shaped hearts...
Leaves of little wood sorrel. I couldn't find any healthy green wood sorrel because everything is so dry. So I pulled this one from my May 2012 archives - until I can find and shoot some for this year.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3922
photos
137
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
wood-sorrel
,
nomowmay-22
,
green-hearts
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful deep green. Hopefully you'll have some this year!
May 27th, 2022
